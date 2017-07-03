President Sargsyan participates in solemn session dedicated to Prosecutor’s Service Employee Day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the solemn session dedicated to the Prosecutor’s Service Employee Day on July 3, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan congratulated the prosecutors and all workers of the Prosecutor’s Office on the occasion of their professional holiday, as well as awarded a group of people with high state awards and highest ranks.

In his speech the President touched upon the role of Prosecutor’s Office as one of the pillars of the Republic’s law enforcement system in the circumstances of new collaboration of new governance system and state authorities, its achievements, upcoming plans, as well as drew the attention of participants on separate problematic issues directly linked with the functions of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The President delivered speech at the session.

The full text of his speech will be provided later.