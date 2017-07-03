Donations for Servicemen Insurance Fund can be made via terminals by the end of July

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Servicemen Insurance Fund enables to make donations also via terminal payments, Head of Legal Department at the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Director of the Fund Varujhan Avetikyan said during the session of the Fund’s Board of Trustees on July 3, reports Armenpress.

He said during the talks with payment acceptance system companies their representatives proposed to install software in terminals so that people will be able to make donations from 100 AMD up to 99 thousand AMD.

“There are already preliminary agreements, software development is on the process. In case of approval of the donation collecting concept, we will complete and summarize the works and will be able to operate that tool by the end of July”, Avetikyan said.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, President of the Board of the Fund, said the priority is gaining trust. “There is almost 100% trust towards the systems installed so far. I think all proposals can be accepted if there are respective control mechanisms”, he added.