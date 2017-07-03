Defense Minister says amount of donations to Servicemen Insurance Fund via sms is not enough

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. As of June 30, 8 million 844 thousand AMD has been collected through the website of the Servicemen Insurance Fund, 36 million 189 thousand AMD has been collected through bank transfers, and 252 thousand AMD via sms, Head of Legal Department at the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Director of the Fund Varujhan Avetiqyan said during the session of the Fund’s Board of Trustees on July 3, reports Armenpress.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, President of the Board of the Fund, said the number of donations via sms is very low. According to him, it is a result of lack of ongoing works.

“I think we need to increase the spread of this type of donations through various measures. When making a toast for the army it’s necessary to mention that it is possible to send a message and make a donation to fallen or wounded soldiers and their families. At the same time, finding information about the person who made donations via sms in our website is a long process. It’s necessary to put it in a more visible place in the website”, the Defense Minister said.