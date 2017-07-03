Armenia should have clear policy from which countries it can make an import – Agriculture Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia should have a clear policy from which countries the economic entities can make imports and from which countries cannot, Agriculture Minister Ignati Arakelyan said during the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia should have its policy from which countries it can import and from which cannot. As long as that policy is not clarified, products can be imported from those countries within the law”, the Minister said in response to the question of ‘Yelk’ faction MP Mane Tandilyan.

He said it’s important for imports to be legal, but if they are illegal, it’s already a problem of another field.