Blogger Lapshin’s mother to testify in Baku court

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Baku Court of Grave Crimes continued the trial on the case of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin on July 3, APA reports.

Two witnesses gave testimonies during the court hearing. Three more witnesses refused to attend the court hearing as a result of which it has been postponed.

Judge Alovsat Abbasov noticed that Lapshin’s mother also wants to testify at the trial. She will be allowed to testify during the next court hearing on July 6.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

Lapshin faces up to 5-8 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

Lapshin’s wife Yekaterina regularly expresses her concerns over her spouse’s health, stating that the Azerbaijani media spread disinformation stating that Lapshin feels well. Yekaterina informed that after the arrest Lapshin suffered tachycardia. Yekaterina warned that her spouse needs to undergo medical examination in the hospital.