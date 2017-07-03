Government has the vision and tools to implement its 5-year action plan, says Culture Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government has all capacities, vision and tools to implement its 5-year action plan that has been approved by the Parliament, Culture Minister Armen Amiryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“We have presented a 5-year action plan and are ready to implement it. We have all forces, capacities, vision and tools to implement it”, the Culture Minister said.

The Minister said he feels very good in Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s team. Asked whether he will be ready to implement the government’s action plan with other Prime Minister, if Karen Karapetyan will not remain in office in 2018, the Minister said: “We are implementing the program presented by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). The party has been presented with a team through which it presented the program, and we are ready with this team to implement that program. In this case it’s not so important who will be a culture minister, the important is the implementation of the program”.

On June 22 the Parliament approved the Government’s 5-year action plan with 64 votes in favor and 31 against. The RPA and ARF voted in favor of the action plan, whereas ‘Yelk’ and Tsarukyan’ blocs voted against.