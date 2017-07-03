Merkel plans to hold talks with Donald Trump in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump plan to hold talks on July 6 in Hamburg ahead of the G20 summit, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland editorial unit said citing governmental sources, TASS reported.
According to media reports, Merkel and Trump will discuss the joint initiative to fight against terror threat, as well as the financing approaches to UN peacekeeping missions and the measures to reduce migration flows.
The G20 summit will be held on July 7-8 in Hamburg.
