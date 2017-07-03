Session of Board of Trustees of Servicemen Insurance Fund held on July 3

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The session of Board of Trustees of the Servicemen Insurance Fund was held led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session, the Defense Minister congratulated new member of the Board of Trustees, ‘Tsarukyan’ faction MP Tigran Urikhanyan on his participation in the Fund’s works.

“I attach great importance to our work both in terms of involving additional resources and forming public trust towards our Fund”, Vigen Sargsyan said.

The session agenda was unanimously approved. Thereafter, the session participants discussed the appointment of Fund’s internal audit body. For that purpose, the candidacy of Artak Baghdasaryan, auditor at the internal audit department of the Central Bank, has been nominated.

The Board of Trustees approved Baghdasaryan’s work in the Fund, which was followed by approval of the Fund’s internal audit charter.