Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on July 3 hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan highlighted the importance of Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as touched upon numerous fields of inter-state mutual partnership of the two countries. He attached importance to the Armenian-Russian parliamentary cooperation, stating that the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Armenian parliament and the Russian Federal Assembly will continue its productive work.

Ara Babloyan said the Russian Embassy has a great role in intensifying the Armenian-Russian relations. On behalf of the newly-elected Parliament he expressed readiness to cooperate with the Embassy by contributing to further deepening the relations of the two friendly peoples.

In his turn the Russian Ambassador congratulated Ara Babloyan on his election as Speaker of the Parliament and wished him productive work.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of existing level of inter-parliamentary ties in the Russian-Armenian political agenda. According to him, both countries must develop ties at all spheres and continue the cooperation also in international structures.

Ivan Volynkin talked about the necessity to boost the cooperation within the EAEU.

At the end of the meeting the sides also discussed the details of Speaker Babloyan’s upcoming official visit to Moscow.