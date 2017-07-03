Temperature up to 40 degrees and high risk of fire expected in Armenia     

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns on July 4 and 5 high temperature is expected in Armenia.

In the daytime up to 40 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire are expected in the valleys. Air temperature will be 5-6 degrees higher than normal, the Ministry told Armenpress.

On July 4 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 7, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00.

On July 4-5 no precipitation is expected in Armenia. In the evening of July 6-8 in northern regions short rain with thunderstorm is expected, in separate places hail is possible, the wind speed may exceed up to 18-23 m/s.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On July 4-5 the air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees and then will decrease by 4-6 degrees on July 6-8.

In Yerevan no precipitation is expected on July 4-5. In the evening of July 7-8 in some places short rain with thunderstorm is predicted. During thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 17-20 m/s.