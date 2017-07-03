ICRC representatives visit Armenian citizen captured in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Baku office of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian citizen Zaven Karapetyan who is captured in Azerbaijan.

Zara Amatuni, communications officer of the ICRC Yerevan Office told Armenpress that the visit took place on July 1.

Zaven Karapetyan, born in 1974, has appeared in Azerbaijan’s territory in the evening of June 20 by crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He has mental problems.