Education and Science Ministry’s main expenses in 2016 spent on improving public education field

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Education and Science has received 122.4 billion AMD from the state budget in 2016, the budget performance comprised 97.3%, First Deputy Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said during the parliamentary standing committees’ joint session on July 3, reports Armenpress.

“Overall, the Ministry has carried out 78 budget programs. The main money was spent on reforms of public education field. The expenses on this path amounted to 90 billion AMD”, he said.

26.6 billion AMD has been provided to the Culture Ministry for implementation of 49 programs, and 6.1 billion AMD has been provided to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for carrying out 36 programs.