Education and Science Ministry proposes to change universities’ licensing process and cut their number

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Education and Science proposes to change the licensing process of universities and cut their number, Minister Levon Mkrtchyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees on science, education, culture, youth and sports affairs and financial-loan and budgetary affairs on July 3, reports Armenpress.

The Minister informed that there are 87.000 students in Armenia and 66 universities which is concerning and there is a need for reduction. “You will hardly find such figure in the world, we have universities with 100-400 students, and the education quality suffers here. Higher education standards cannot work with this logic”, he added.

Levon Mkrtchyan said in order to solve these problems the licensing process must be changed. He suggests not to place cadastre work in pedagogical institutes: “What have we done so far? We have given the institutional accreditation automatically, but we need to switch to professional accreditation. The materials are already ready. We need to switch to it within a year so that there will be no cadastre work in pedagogical institutes, and we will have strong, high educational institutions committed to their mission where the student will be able to move forward”, the Minister stated.

He also considers the review of professional priorities concerning. “If we look at the bachelor's degree figures of the last year, nearly 70% are representatives of humanitarian profession. If we do not radically improve the situation and do not bring the dominance of natural sciences, Armenia will cease to become a scientific space and will turn into a service space. This is a serious threat, and we need to make serious educational reforms aimed at solving these problems”, he said.

For this purpose, it is planned to create a high-quality small research educational system with the help of donors and review the scholarships and state-order system by involving the poor in education system.