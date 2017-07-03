French city of Alfortville and Artsakh’s Berdzor sign Friendship Declaration

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The city council of France’s Alfortville on June 30 made a decision to sign a Declaration of Friendship with Berdzor town of the Artsakh Republic, reports Armenpress.

The Declaration is 9th in the list of cooperation agreements signed between the Artsakh and French communities.

René Rouquet, Vice-Chair of France-Artsakh friendship group, former Mayor of Alfortville, addressed his congratulatory message to current Mayor of Alfortville Luc Carvounas and the Mayor of Berdzor.

“I am really happy to hear the news about the decision to sign the Declaration which symbolizes more than 2-year-old our relations based on respect and friendship”, René Rouquet said.

Mayor of Alfortville Luc Carvounas said ‘the document will allow to jointly develop the regions of Artsakh by enabling the local people to build their own future in their land’. He said ‘the Declaration will also enable to bring the already existing joint programs to larger scale’, adding that ‘the economic development and creation of jobs are the best guarantees against war and movements of people, and the European Union, which currently faces migration issues, must provide assistance for implementation of such development programs in Artsakh’.

The France-Artsakh friendship group reminds that through the signing of Declarations its activity aims at reestablishing peace and ensuring prosperity in South Caucasus.





