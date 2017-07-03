Concert dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh held in Tehran, Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan and the Embassy staff on July 1 attended the concert of orchestra and choir led by Iranian-Armenian conductor, composer Serjik Mirzayan in the Vahdat Hall, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

During the concert Mirzayan’s Armenian national music, as well as songs dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh were performed.