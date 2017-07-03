Concert dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh held in Tehran, Iran
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan and the Embassy staff on July 1 attended the concert of orchestra and choir led by Iranian-Armenian conductor, composer Serjik Mirzayan in the Vahdat Hall, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.
During the concert Mirzayan’s Armenian national music, as well as songs dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh were performed.
- 11:25 Los Angeles Police find body of missing 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian
- 10:37 Concert dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh held in Tehran, Iran
- 10:01 US President, Japanese PM agree to closely cooperate to increase pressure on North Korea
- 09:55 OSCE to conduct monitoring in direction of Martuni region
- 07.01-17:41 Top military official personally reviews summer conscription
- 07.01-16:06 Armenian president congratulates Canada’s Trudeau on national day
- 07.01-15:37 ANCA advances Armenian priorities at White House, State Department and Congress in US
- 07.01-15:18 Rescuers and first responders hold bomb drills in Yerevan subway
- 07.01-14:38 Larisa Alaverdyan and Arman Navasardyan propose to introduce outer space sensing mechanisms in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 07.01-14:36 UN cuts peacekeeping budget by 7,3 billion dollars
- 07.01-14:30 Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2 gas project to be serious blow to economy
- 07.01-14:10 Moscow weather prompts cancellation of Yerevan flights
- 07.01-13:28 “Russia must continue efforts for settling Nagorno Karabakh conflict” – Center for Strategic Research of Russia
- 07.01-12:29 “Azerbaijan is responsible for losses on both sides in Artsakh line of contact” – Senior lawmaker
- 07.01-11:57 Armenia-Artsakh Fund raises $6,8 million in aid
- 07.01-10:51 European Stocks - 30-06-17
- 07.01-10:50 US stocks - 30-06-17
- 07.01-10:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-06-17
- 07.01-10:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-06-17
- 07.01-10:46 Oil Prices Up - 30-06-17
- 07.01-10:09 Prime Minister visits Lori province, chairs consultation with local officials
- 06.30-21:03 Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan
- 06.30-20:42 Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry delegation participates in events dedicated to 25th anniversary of Transnistria’s MFA
- 06.30-19:57 Use of forces by Azerbaijan serious threat to regional security – Armenian Deputy FM
- 06.30-19:32 First session of Armenia-Switzerland chamber of commerce takes place in Zurich
- 06.30-18:28 Birth rate rises in Artsakh, divorces decline
- 06.30-18:05 “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
- 06.30-17:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-06-17
- 06.30-17:53 Asian Stocks down - 30-06-17
- 06.30-17:30 ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
- 06.30-17:21 Putin, other foreign leaders congratulate Armenian president on birthday
- 06.30-16:40 Alexander Lapshin pleads not guilty in Baku trial
- 06.30-16:26 Henrikh Mkhitaryan congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on 91st birthday
- 06.30-16:17 Taron-Avia airline launches Gyumri-Moscow-Gyumri flights
- 06.30-16:06 Motion for dismissal of PACE president Pedro Agramunt submitted to secretariat
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 3163 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
10:17, 06.26.2017
Viewed 3077 times Martin Schulz urges Turkey’s Erdogan to release detained reporters
10:49, 06.26.2017
Viewed 3065 times Artsakh President attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of ‘Base Metals’ CJSC
12:38, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2588 times Temperature to reach +38 in Yerevan, Armenia
09:55, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2567 times Hovhannes Tumanyan’s “Barekendan” translated into Hindi, numerous works await publication