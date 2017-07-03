OSCE to conduct monitoring in direction of Martuni region

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Martuni region, north-east of Ashaghi Veysali settlement, press service of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.