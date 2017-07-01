Top military official personally reviews summer conscription

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Movses Hakobyan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces visited the Central Conscription Station of the Defense Ministry on July 1 to personally review and follow the ongoing summer draft.

Lt. General Hakobyan toured the station, talked with the draftees and wished them all peaceful service.

At a press briefing, the Chief of the General Staff said that certain innovations have been introduced in this year’s organizational works. “Our goal is for the conscription to be absolutely fair, visible for everyone and for nobody to have any doubts. Certain changes have been made in the military uniform, the quality of the boots has been improved, which is made entirely from leather.

IN addition, it is currently banned for conscripts to bring food with them to the station, because after entering the station all items, except for personal hygiene items, are returned to parents”, Hakobyan said, adding that the conscripts are happy with the food provided in the station.

The Lt. General talked with the conscripts and advised them to be bold, strong and willing to serve for their country. “I wish that you will be able to keep, maintain and multiply what the senior generation has created”, he said.

Asked what he finds to be a priority change, the Lt. General said “I want everyone to serve in the Army and for the deferment to be completely eliminated. I would like there to be more focus on medical examinations in the pre-concription age. Of course, this is a nationwide action and you will soon witness it”.

The Lt. General thanked the parents of the conscripts for raising men who are willing to serve and defend their country.