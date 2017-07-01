Rescuers and first responders hold bomb drills in Yerevan subway

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia held fire and rescue operation drills in the Republic Square station of Yerevan’s subway.

The drills were supervised personally by emergency situations minister Davit Tonoyan.

In addition to various units of the ministry, subway police units, authorities, traffic police, regular police forces, ambulance units, first responders and incident response specialists from the water, gas and electricity supply companies of the city took part in the drills.

The drill scenario was a bomb related fire call.

Minister Tonoyan thanked the participating officers for the productive training, and highlighted similar exercises.