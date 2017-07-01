Larisa Alaverdyan and Arman Navasardyan propose to introduce outer space sensing mechanisms in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Former Ombudsperson, Executive Director of the “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO Larisa Alaverdyan and Chair of the Department of World Politics and International Relations of the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan suggest introducing a new mechanism for establishing peace in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact ‒ to use the data obtained from the outer space ‒ and to prevent possible violations.

As Larisa Alaverdyan noted, while the introduction of investigative mechanisms in the Line of Contact would simply fix the attacking side after the violation, the method of outer space sensing will help to prevent such attempts.

“Today is the 1st of July, but we all live in the anxiety created after the April 2 of the last year, as everyone says that during this period the situation, which is called security of peoples and territories, has not changed. We understand that, despite numerous meetings, there is no agreement on the part of Azerbaijan to implement the proposed mechanisms in the Line of Contact, and in this sense we are at an impasse. Lieutenant-General Hayk Kotanjian made a clearly formulated recommendation, which is a new technology not only in military, but also in political-diplomatic terms”, Larisa Alaverdyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

She noted that this recommendation was put forward two months ago from high platforms, but the expert community did not devote necessary attention to it, that is why there was a need to bring it back.

“The reason why Azerbaijan reserves the right to reject any attempts to record violations of the ceasefire is because this decision can be made solely within its national legislation, and it [Azerbaijan] decides whether or not to allow the introduction of any equipment, whereas the given proposal is entirely permissible according to the international law, and cannot be banned either by Azerbaijan or Armenia”, she said.

Larisa Alaverdyan stressed that the recommendation is addressed to the Armenian authorities, as well as to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing states, to whom they suggest to transmit data from the outer space.

Arman Navasardyan is of the same opinion that this new mechanism can have an impact on regional dynamics.

“This measure does not require any expenses, and the main purpose of it is to transfer what occurs to those countries that are actors and ultimately decide the matters. This is mainly directed to the Co-Chairs, and if it has some impact and works, then greater players will be interested: of course, both of them are already the members of the OSCE Minsk Group. I think that the most difficult part of this is to bring this matter up to international law and institutional diplomatic level, bacause if the opponents are not able to find a common language on the ground, the question arises, will they accept what comes from the outer space?”, Arman Navasardyan stressed.

Arman Navasardyan believes that for a party, which is interested in establishing peace, it is difficult to find a more effective invention than this.

“We must work hard in this direction, but it should not be limited to official diplomacy and norms of international law: such forces must be involved that can really become an incentive for the implementation of this measure”, Arman Navasardyan concluded, adding that it is nonetheless difficult to solve problems by civilized methods with a country like Azerbaijan.