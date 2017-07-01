UN cuts peacekeeping budget by 7,3 billion dollars
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The UN General Assembly approved the 7,3-billion-dollar budget cut for its peacekeeping missions, Deutsche Welle reports.
The cuts will be spent for 14 peacekeeping operations.
The financial reductions will mostly impact on the peacekeepers in Haiti, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Wester Sudan.
Earlier, the US had also said it will cut its UN peacekeeping mission budget by half a million dollars.
