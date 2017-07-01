Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Moscow weather prompts cancellation of Yerevan flights


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Bad weather in Moscow caused flight delays from/to Armenia’s airport.

According to Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport, on June 1 one flight to Moscow was cancelled, and flights to Moscow, Krasnodar and St. Petersburg were delayed.

Another flight en route Moscow-Yerevan was cancelled.

 



