Moscow weather prompts cancellation of Yerevan flights
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Bad weather in Moscow caused flight delays from/to Armenia’s airport.
According to Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport, on June 1 one flight to Moscow was cancelled, and flights to Moscow, Krasnodar and St. Petersburg were delayed.
Another flight en route Moscow-Yerevan was cancelled.
