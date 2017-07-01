“Russia must continue efforts for settling Nagorno Karabakh conflict” – Center for Strategic Research of Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Center for Strategic Research published the foreign policy concept of Russia, after publishing the economic development program for the upcoming years.

The concept of the center, which is headed by the former finance minister of Russia Alexey Kudrin, includes several approaches, which relate to the development of the EEU, CSTO, Russia’s foreign policy in the post-Soviet territory: The Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is also mentioned.

“Russia and neighboring countries are facing common security challenges. This makes the existence of the CSTO an imperative, as the leading military-political institution in the post-Soviet area”, the concept says.

It also stressed that the threat of terrorism and radical Islamism is a key threat for CSTO countries.

Main risks are related to Central Asia. The overall worsening situation in the Middle East is negatively impacting Central Asia’s stability.

“Russia must continue to the development of CSTO’s potential, strengthening the rapid response forces, as well as improvement of the anti-terrorist component. Cooperation in other directions within CSTO is also important, including the development of the common system of Aerospace defense”, the document says.

It is underscored that several frozen conflicts still exist in the post-Soviet area, adding that “Russia must continue efforts aimed at settling the Karabakh conflict, by acting as a mediator between Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s dialogue”.

The document also mentions the EEU, calling it a qualitative step forward in the direction of creating mutually beneficial and legally equal integration structures in the post-Soviet area.

“The EEU is a young integration union. Significant work is required for harmonizing the legislations of member states, creation of common areas, and increasing the efficiency of the union”, it said, adding that the EUU must seek acknowledgement by the EU as an equal partner, and ensure the EU-EEU apolitical dialogue.”