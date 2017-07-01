“Azerbaijan solely responsible for losses on both sides in Artsakh line of contact” – Senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament and head of the Armenia-Slovakia friendship group Eduard Sharmazanov’s delegation, which included MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan, met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Lukáš Parízek, and head of the Slovakia-Armenia friendship group Dusan Tittel on June 30 on the sidelines of their visit to Slovakia.

The sides discussed opportunities for developing the bilateral relations.

The delegation underscores that Armenia is interested in developing political dialogue with Slovakia.

Issues related to the Armenia-European Union relations were discussed.

Speaking on regional issues, the Armenian deputy parliament speaker talked about the Azerbaijani provocations in the line of contact with Artsakh and the Armenian state border, which result in losses.

“The sole responsible for the bilateral losses in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is Azerbaijan”, Sharmazanov said

He added that Turkey in its turn escalates the regional tension by keeping its border with Armenia closed and supporting the terrorist actions of Azerbaijan.

The sides also highlighted the global fight against terrorism.

On the sidelines of the visit, Mr. Sharmazanov laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial cross-stone in Bratislava.