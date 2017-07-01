LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-06-17
LONDON, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.71% to $1915.00, copper price down by 0.12% to $5918.00, lead price down by 0.74% to $2290.00, nickel price up by 0.05% to $9335.00, tin price up by 0.50% to $19950.00, zinc price down by 0.13% to $2752.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.42% to $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
