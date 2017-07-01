Prime Minister visits Lori province, chairs consultation with local officials

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultation in the country’s Lori province, where the ongoing results and future actions of the provincial and community development programs were discussed.

Lori Governor Arthur Nalbandyan briefed the PM on the actions for improving the social-economic condition of the province, macroeconomic indicators, investment programs etc.

The Governor mentioned that 25 investment business projects were submitted, as per the instruction of the PM, with a total worth of nearly 10 billion drams. 3 of the 25 projects have already been approved.

Speaking on the efficient implementation of development projects for the provinces, the PM said “The province authorities must understand the advantages of their province – which are the objective and non-objective reasons of the economic conditions? Based on what should we ensure economic growth? And how can we help them? We have discussed the strategy of each province, but it is necessary to once again touch upon these questions”.

The PM also inquired on the process of Clean Armenia project in the province, and tasked the local authorities to strictly follow the process and implement waste management and sanitary cleaning works more organized and efficient.

“Our desire is for the citizens to live normal. Community administration is extremely important. As much as we come up with smart ideas in the government, if the community doesn’t work then it won’t cost a penny, because the citizens form an opinion about the state firstly by interacting with community authorities”, the PM said.

The PM was then briefed on the ongoing works aimed at solving the issues of the educational, agricultural, healthcare, social and urban development sectors.

The meeting also focused on development of tourism and projects of developing major cities of the province, namely Vanadzor.