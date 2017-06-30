Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Member of the so-called “Armenia-Azerbaijan peace platform” Vahan Martirosyan who appeared in Azerbaijan in September, 2015 has released a footage revealing details of how he appeared in that country. “It’s time to reveal same details of how I, together with my family, appeared in the territory of Azerbaijan in 2015. I have heard and read numerous versions about it during the last 2 years. Mainly, they have nothing in common with the reality, including those versions presented by the Azerbaijani propaganda-machine. The reality will be very interesting not only for my compatriots, the Armenians, but also for a number of international organizations manipulated by Azerbaijan over my issue for achieving its own goals”, “Armenpress” reports Martirosyan saying.

He mentioned that as a result of some circumstances he went to Tbilisi in September, 2015, where he accidently contacted with the journalists of the Azerbaijani media and talked about one interview or press conference that had to take place in the Georgian capital. “During this period some people from Baku contacted with me, identifying themselves as employees of the press service of the Azerbaijani president, and they linked me with the Azerbaijani Embassy. I was met by allegedly Embassy staff members, in the territory of the Embassy, but later it turned out that they are employees of the ministry of the national security of Azerbaijan. For some days we discussed a number of issues related to the press conference, therefore a man named Arif, from the press service of the Azerbaijani president, offered that the press conference should be held in Baku. They gave me full guarantees over my safety and freedom of speech and said that I have full freedom except criticizing the Azerbaijani government”, Martirosyan told.

According to him, he took a taxi on his own and went to the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. He said that after crossing the border he and his family were met by the assistants of Arif. “They took us to a resort center allegedly designed for the government members, but later it turned out that we were in a resort center for the employees of the special forces. The first 2-3 days I had no suspicions, those people “played” their roles as employees of the press service very well. A few days before the conference those same people took our passports and set up a tough ultimatum, according to which I had to refer to 3 topics – persecutions in Nagorno Karabakh, drug trafficking flourishing in Nagorno Karabakh, and also add that I have reliable information that combatants from Lebanon and Syria fight in Nagorno Karabakh. Understanding where I am and taking into account that my family was with me, I had nothing else to do but play with their rules”, Martirosyan said.

According to him, following the interviews and meetings with the international organizations he was arrested enhanced security and deprived of any communication means. In these conditions he remained for 6 months.

“There are facts, footages that I could hardly take out of Azerbaijan and I will present them in the near future”, Vahan Martirosyan said, adding that after he came out of Baku miraculously and became the special correspondent of haqqin.az, he went to Baku again on his own accord. “In Baku I learned that the man named Arif in reality is Anar Zeynalov, employee of the special forces”.

Vahan Martirosyan told that during his second stay in Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov met him and said that he could go to Ukraine of Turkey under the condition that he had to visit the tombs of the shehids and the alleged victims of the Khojaly genocide, lay flowers there under cameras. “I agreed and on the following day I left for Odessa accompanied by the employees of the security service”, Martirosyan said.