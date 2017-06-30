Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry delegation participates in events dedicated to 25th anniversary of Transnistria’s MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), headed by Minister Karen Mirzoyan, has paid a visit to Pridnestrovie to participate in the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Foreign Ministry of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh, on June 30, Karen Mirzoyan delivered a speech at a solemn meeting convened on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. Congratulating the Pridnestrovian counterparts, he highly appreciated the traditionally friendly relations established between the Foreign Ministries of Pridnestrovie and Artsakh and expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two Ministries would continue to develop.

Noting that the efforts of the two countries are aimed at fair settlement of the conflicts, Karen Mirzoyan stressed, “Like in Pridnestrovie, in Artsakh we exclude the resolution of conflicts by force and make every effort for their peaceful settlement".

In his speech, Karen Mirzoyan emphasized that the international recognition of Artsakh and Pridnestrovie and their integration into the international community as full-fledged members would not only allow the citizens of both countries to fully realize their rights and freedoms, but would also make a serious contribution to the maintenance of stability and security in our regions.

On the same day, the delegation of the Artsakh MFA had a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vitaly Ignatyev. Issues related to the prospects of further expansion of the cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

In the frameworks of the visit, the delegation of Artsakh was also received by Pridnestrovian President Vadim Krasnoselsky. Karen Mirzoyan conveyed to him Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s warm greetings and best wishes. A range of issues related to the agenda of cooperation between Artsakh and Pridnestrovie were touched upon at the meeting.