Use of forces by Azerbaijan serious threat to regional security – Armenian Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. OSCE’s Annual Security Review Conference 2017 took place in Vienna on June 27-29. Armenian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Hovakimyan participated in the conference, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

In the opening remarks the Armenian Deputy FM referred to the factors shaping the current environment of the European security, indicating the contradictions over the issue of the security regime between the main players in the OSCE area, the disability in the neighborhood of the OSCE area and the use of force in the settlement of conflicts. Deputy Minister Hovakimyan underlined that OSCE’s field capacity reduction was another negative factor.

Ashot Hovakimyan noted that use of force can in no way be justified, moreover, it thwarts the settlement processes that are underway in the sidelines of the already agreed formats. The Deputy Minister specially noted that the use of force against Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan is manifested by daily violations of the cease-fire agreement. Azerbaijan also denies implementing the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg. The Deputy Minister also highlighted that Azerbaijan was not interested in ensuring the field presence of the OSCE and for that reason it pursued the goal of suspending the field missions of the OSCE in Baku and Yerevan.

Ashot Hovakimyan also gave a speech at the session on conflict and crisis situations in the OSCE area, security and confidence building. He mentioned in his speech that the use of force by Azerbaijan is a serious threat for the regional security.

Highlighting the unconditional implementation of the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements by Azerbaijan, Ashot Hovakimyan emphasized that even the absence of the investigative mechanisms on the front line is not an obstacle for detecting the initiator of the violations. In this context the statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs addressed to Azerbaijan about the ceasefire violation and shelling of the military equipment of Armenia deployed along the contact line was highlighted.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia underlined that the top level support of Turkey to Azerbaijan in regard to the cease fire violations, as well as the closed borders in the region are additional provoking factors. It was mentioned that Armenia has always made use of the OSCE platform to engage in a dialogue with the OSCE participant states, including Turkey, but the Turkish side has left the remarks raised by Armenia unanswered.

The Deputy Minister stressed that OSCE’s involvement in the region should be enhanced aimed at building confidence and ensuring security during conflict and crisis situations.