First session of Armenia-Switzerland chamber of commerce takes place in Zurich

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The first session of Armenia-Switzerland chamber of commerce took place in Zurich on June 28, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

During the session the chairman of the chamber of commerce, Swiss-Armenian businessman, founder of “Azad” Pharmaceutical Company in Armenia Mike Baronian presented the goals and the directions of the activities of the newly established chamber.

In her opening remarks Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary Hasmik Tolmajyan referred to the geographical similarities of Armenia and Switzerland, emphasizing that both states, being landlocked, and poor in natural resources rely on innovative technologies. Hasmik Tolmajyan highlighted the important contribution of the Swiss-Armenian businessmen to the economic development of Armenia and the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation.

Lucas Gasser, Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia, drawing parallels between the business circles of the two states, underlined the significant potential of bilateral cooperation.

Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia Avak Avakian presented Armenia’s economic indexes, development prospects, the business environment, opportunities for investments.

Exhibition of Armenian productions was held at the session.