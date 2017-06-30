Birth rate rises in Artsakh, divorces decline

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. 191 births and 125 deaths were recorded in the Republic of Artsakh in May 2017. The natural population rise comprised to 66 people. “Armenpress” reports, citing the National Statistical Service of Artsakh, the number of marriages in May, 2017 amounted to 53, divorces -13.

It’s noteworthy that the number of births rose by 8 in May against April, while divorces declined by 5. But the natural population rise declined by 20 in May. In April 183 births and 97 deaths were registered in Artsakh. Natural population rise amounted to 86. In April 2017 marriages in Artsakh amounted to 76, while divorces amounted to 18.