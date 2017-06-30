Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-06-17
YEREVAN, 30 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 June, USD exchange rate is down by 0.22 drams to 480.47 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.54 drams to 548.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.78 drams to 624.23 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 78.34 drams to 19208.93 drams. Silver price is up by 0.65 drams to 259.98 drams. Platinum price is down by 176.43 drams to 14057.2 drams.
