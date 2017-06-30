Asian Stocks down - 30-06-17

TOKYO, 30 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.92% to 20033.43 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.75% to 1611.90 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.14% to 3192.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.77% to 25764.58 points.