Asian Stocks down - 30-06-17
TOKYO, 30 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 June:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.92% to 20033.43 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.75% to 1611.90 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.14% to 3192.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.77% to 25764.58 points.
