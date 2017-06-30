Putin, other foreign leaders congratulate Armenian president on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is receiving congratulations on his birthday from foreign leaders, representatives of international organizations, public sector and individuals.

The President’s Office told ARMENPRESS the Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II also sent a congratulatory letter to the president.

In addition to presidents of several European and CIS countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated his Armenian counterpart on the latter’s birthday.

“Dear Serzh Sargsyan,

Accept my heartily congratulations on occasion of your birthday, with your long years of state activity you have earned the great respect of your countrymen and significant reputation abroad.

We highly value your personal contribution in strengthening the friendly, allied relations between our countries, as well as the development of mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian territory.

I am always happy to talk with you. I hope, our constructive dialogue and joint productive work around bilateral and international agenda issues will continue.

Dear Serzh Sargsyan, I wholeheartedly wish good health, happiness, well-being, successes and all the best to you”, President Putin said in his letter.