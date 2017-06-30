Alexander Lapshin pleads not guilty in Baku trial

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was detained in Belarus and extradited to Azerbaijan, refused to testify during his ongoing trial in Baku, Azerbaijani media reported.

Lapshin pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“I don’t accept the charges. I carried out tourist visits. I shared only tourist impressions in my blog, those weren’t political publications. I have been in Karabakh twice and I haven’t had any interactions with the local officials”, Lapshin said.

The blogger is being prosecuted solely for visiting Artsakh and criticizing the Azerbaijani policies.

The court adjourned till July 3.