Henrikh Mkhitaryan congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on 91st birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Manchester United midfielder has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on her birthday.

Mkhitaryan was unable to attend the birthday event in the Embassy of UK in Armenia, but posted a video congratulating the Queen’s 91st birthday.

Elizabeth II was botn in 1926, and has been the has been Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand since 6 February 1952.