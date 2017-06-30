Henrikh Mkhitaryan congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on 91st birthday
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Manchester United midfielder has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on her birthday.
Mkhitaryan was unable to attend the birthday event in the Embassy of UK in Armenia, but posted a video congratulating the Queen’s 91st birthday.
Elizabeth II was botn in 1926, and has been the has been Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand since 6 February 1952.
- 16:40 Alexander Lapshin pleads not guilty in Baku trial
- 16:26 Henrikh Mkhitaryan congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on 91st birthday
- 16:17 Taron-Avia airline launches Gyumri-Moscow-Gyumri flights
- 16:06 Motion for dismissal of PACE president Pedro Agramunt submitted to secretariat
- 15:31 PACE prevents creation of separate group involving Turks and Azerbaijanis
- 14:59 Armenian Patriarchate officially notifies Istanbul authorities on Ateshyan’s removal from office
- 14:49 Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable
- 14:35 ‘We should reach the level of governance Armenian citizen expects from us today’ – PM Karapetyan
- 14:15 AAAS’s EurekAlert science magazine publishes article proving maternal lineage continuation of Armenians
- 13:39 Armenia’s defense minister attends NATO Resolute Support participating states’ session
- 13:36 In relations with EU Armenia is at least a year ahead of Azerbaijan, says MP Armen Ashotyan
- 13:25 FM Nalbandian doesn’t rule out meeting with Azerbaijani FM in July
- 12:54 June temperature reaches record high in Armenia
- 12:38 Aeroflot names an airplane after Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan
- 12:25 It’s impossible to reach any agreement or make decision without participation of Artsakh side, says Armenian FM
- 11:48 Foreign Minister says St. Petersburg and Vienna agreements are result of Armenian diplomats’ work
- 11:32 FM Nalbandian assures there are no problems in Armenian-Georgian relations
- 11:11 Armenian foreign ministry returns 304,8 million drams in savings to budget
- 10:58 Armenia’s delegation led by Vice-Speaker of Parliament departs for Slovakia
- 10:55 Ethnic Armenian man tries to ram car into crowd outside Paris mosque as “revenge for ISIS attacks” – report
- 10:47 President of Artsakh congratulates President Serzh Sargsyan on birthday
- 10:07 Erdogan to depart for G20 with 250-person delegation, wanted bodyguards excluded
- 10:05 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/67 – New book ‘Hold my hand: I am afraid’ enters the list
- 09:49 Lavrov and Tillerson discuss ‘urgent issues of Russian-American agenda’
- 09:23 Turkey’s Erdogan, US President Donald Trump to hold phone talk on June 30
- 09:15 President Serzh Sargsyan celebrates 63rd birthday
- 09:05 European Stocks down - 29-06-17
- 09:04 US stocks down - 29-06-17
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-17
- 09:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-06-17
- 09:02 Oil Prices Up - 29-06-17
- 06.29-19:34 Armenian President receives Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development
- 06.29-18:44 Items stolen from the mausoleums of Kapan of special historical value discovered
- 06.29-18:25 Delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister departs for Brussels
- 06.29-18:10 Georgian Minister of Economy presents upcoming road construction works in Lars to his Armenian counterpart
11:01, 06.23.2017
Viewed 2897 times Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
16:11, 06.24.2017
Viewed 2683 times Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers
10:17, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2305 times Martin Schulz urges Turkey’s Erdogan to release detained reporters
10:49, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2293 times Artsakh President attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of ‘Base Metals’ CJSC
12:38, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2277 times Temperature to reach +38 in Yerevan, Armenia