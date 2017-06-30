Taron-Avia airline launches Gyumri-Moscow-Gyumri flights
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Taron-Avia airline launched flights from Gyumri’s Shirak airport to Moscow’s Domodedovo International airport on June 30, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.
Gyumri-Moscow-Gyumri flights will operate once a week, every Friday until July 23, but after July 23 the frequency of flights will be doubled, operating every Friday and Sunday.
Taron-Avia airline operates flights from Shirak airport to Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Krasnodar.
