PACE prevents creation of separate group involving Turks and Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. One of the Italian delegates at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) wanted to establish a joint group of Turks and Azerbaijanis, however, the PACE bureau made a decision to postpone that process with 4 votes in favor and 11 against, Arpine Hovhannisyan – head of Armenia’s delegation to PACE, PACE Vice-President, told Armenpress.

“The overwhelming majority in Free Democrats group were Turks and Azerbaijanis, as well as the author of report over Sarsang reservoir submitted to the PACE, member of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milica Marković. They obviously wanted to create that group to gather some people under it, however, a decision was made to postpone it for two reasons. They firstly said it was created from June 1, whereas at that time 17 members were members of other political group. Secondly, they also accused in copyright infringement, stating that they copied the charter of the liberal group”, Arpine Hovhannisyan said.

On June 26 the PACE summer session kicked off in Strasbourg.