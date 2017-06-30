Armenian Patriarchate officially notifies Istanbul authorities on Ateshyan’s removal from office

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul officially notified the Istanbul Governorate on June 29 on the latest decision of the Clerical Assembly, whereby Archbishop Aram Ateshyan was stripped of his power as patriarchal vicar, Istanbul’s Zhamanak daily reports.

Bishop Sahak Mashalyan, the chairman of Clerical Assembly personally delivered the letter to the Governorate. He said the decision will be attached to the previously submitted letter, making the notification on the patriarchal election process more complete.

“Now we must wait for the Governorate or other authorities to contact Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan, or invite him to the Governorate for a meeting”, Mashalyan said.

On July 4, Bekchyan will chair a community consultation in the Patriarchate, were in addition to community institution leaders, members of the Clerical Assembly will be present.

During this meeting, a steering group comprising 17 members will be established for organizing the patriarchal election process.

12 of the 17 members will be nominated and elected by representatives of community structures, and the remaining 5 members will be joined from the patriarchate.

After this, district electoral commissions will be gradually formed, which will operate in different neighborhoods of Istanbul.