‘We should reach the level of governance Armenian citizen expects from us today’ – PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan participated in the discussion on ‘Dialogue over local economic development’ on June 30 within the frames of which the presentation of manual ‘The development of economy in communities’ was held, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The manual has been developed by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development and the GIZ.

The PM attached importance to holding this event, adding that it is in accordance with the Government’s policy in territorial administration field. “We have repeatedly said that we need to give new impetus to government-governorate-communities three-level governance. Today’s imperative in governance level is that the leaders must be modern and work regularly on them. We have repeatedly stated that the proportionate territorial development is a very important issue in our Republic. The citizen of Armenia firstly tries to solve his/her problems in the community”, the PM said.

He added that recently the American University of Armenia organized lectures for governors which prove that the development of skills of community leaders must be continuous. “In this sense we take certain steps: at the end of last year we defined what development programs the communities must present. We have received them from all communities. Moreover, the communities also presented business programs that can change the business environment and contribute to creation of jobs. We have already started to assist some programs. The quality of these programs, unfortunately, is away from latest demands. We never must get tired and we need to confidently move forward being convinced that at the end we will reach the level of governance today the Armenian citizen expects from us, and this is just necessary”, the PM added.

He thanked the international partners, the UNDP, the EU, the Council of Europe, GIZ, USAID, Swiss development agency and others for the support and cooperation in this process. The PM wished productive work to the event participants .