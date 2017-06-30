AAAS’s EurekAlert science magazine publishes article proving maternal lineage continuation of Armenians

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. EurekAlert – the science magazine operated by American Association for the Advancement of Science, published an article proving the maternal lineage continuation of Armenians.

Pavel Avetisyan, director of the Archaeology and Ethnography Institute of the National Academy of Sciences told a press conference that anthropogenic materials discovered from monuments of the modern territories of Armenia and Artsakh were used for the studies.

“It [studies] showed that the people living here since the 7th millennia BC are within a lineal continuation. These are valuable data for Armenian history and genealogy issues”, he said.

Avetisyan said soon similar research will be carried out regarding the paternal lineage.