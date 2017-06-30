Armenia’s defense minister attends NATO Resolute Support participating states’ session

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan’s delegation participated in the defense ministerial session of NATO’s Resolute Support (Afghanistan) operation participating states on June 29 in Brussels.

Minister Sargsyan delivered a speech at the session, presenting Armenia’s approach and vision for ensuring security and stability in Afghanistan and overall in the region, and proposed defense solutions for existing issues.

The session’s results were presented to the media by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

After the session, the Armenian delegation discussed the process and future programs of Armenia-NATO cooperation with Rose Gottemoeller – deputy Secretary General of NATO.

Global and regional security issues were also touched upon, and the ongoing defense reforms in Armenia were presented and ideas were exchanged regarding the opportunities and formats of NATO assistance in the implementation of the reforms.

On the sidelines of the Brussels visit, the Armenian defense minister also had a meeting with General Michail Kostarakos – Chairman of the European Union Military Committee.

The meeting focused on the possibility and prospects of establishing cooperation between the Armenian and European Union militaries.

Within the frameworks of cooperation with the civil society, the Armenian defense minister held a meeting with the expert staff of several international research centers in Carnegie Foundation’s European branch. Regional security issues were discussed.