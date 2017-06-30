In relations with EU Armenia is at least a year ahead of Azerbaijan, says MP Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is at least a year ahead of Azerbaijan in the relations with the European Union, Armen Ashotyan – Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, RPA faction MP, told reporters in Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Today when we have an initialed comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with the European Union, it is obvious that we are at least a year ahead of Azerbaijan which still holds talks for new cooperation at legal format”, Ashotyan said.

He said from political perspective Armenia has advantage in the relations with the EU. Ashotyan called on to refrain from statements that at the last moment the agreement again will not be signed. “Making parallels with the previous one are inappropriate since even from legal perspective the previous one was not initialed”, he said.

He also highlighted the importance of effective work of parliamentary diplomacy, stating that the Armenian delegates in international parliamentary structures should not only raise the issues of concern of the Armenian side, but also they need to express opinions over other issues existing in international political agenda.