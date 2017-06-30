Development of Armenian-Slovak inter-parliamentary relations stems from the interest of both states – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Head of Armenia-Slovakia Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov, comprised of the MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan met with the Deputy Speaker of the National Council of the Republic of Slovakia Béla Bugár. Tigran Seyranyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Slovak Republic, also attended the meeting.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, in the course of the meeting the members of the delegation touched upon the Armenian-Slovak inter-parliamentary cooperation in the format of the Committees and parliamentary Friendship Groups. In this context the sides underlined the necessity of regular contacts and activation of mutual visits between the parliamentarians.

“The development of the Armenian-Slovak inter-parliamentary relations stems from the interests of our states,” Eduard Sharmazanov underlined.

The effective cooperation of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries on the international platforms was highlighted. The interlocutors underlined that there are wide opportunities for bilateral cooperation in different spheres, which will be brought into life as a result of joint efforts.

Sharmazanov talked about the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and underlined that Armenia and Artsakh see the settlement of the problem exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group format.

Touching upon the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, Deputy Speaker of the parliament of Armenia noted that Turkey's authorities, despising the appeals of the progressive mankind on recognition of the Armenian Genocide, not only don’t recognize and condemn it, but also pursue denial policy by state. In this context Sharmazanov highlighted the joint struggle against Turkish denialism.

The sides also referred to Armenia-European Union relations. Eduard Sharmazanov noted that Armenia adheres to European democratic values and continues the process of the institutional reforms.

Eduard Sharmazanov handed the Medal of Honour of the National Assembly of Armenia to Béla Bugár for the contribution to strengthening and development between the parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Slovakia.