FM Nalbandian doesn’t rule out meeting with Azerbaijani FM in July


YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian doesn’t rule out the meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov in July, reports Armenpress.

“Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers may take place in July”, the FM told reporters in Parliament.



