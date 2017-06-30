June temperature reaches record high in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The temperature in Armenia was within the average norms until June 22, and the rainy weathers were mostly in separate areas.

According to Gagik Surenyan, the head of Hydromet Service’s meteorological center warm air currents reached Armenian territory from June 24 from the Arabian Peninsula.

“The highest temperature was recorded on June 28. In Areni it reached 39,2 degrees, in Ararat it reached 38,8 degrees, in Yerevan 38 and 39 in Davitashen”, he said.

Surenyan says these are rather high indicators for June.

“The record high temperature in June was recorded in 1998, when it reached 39,2 degrees. In 2017, the temperature was just 0,2 degrees short of the record”, Surenyan said.