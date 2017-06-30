Aeroflot names an airplane after Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of the Russian Ministry of Transport Aeroflot-Russian airlines named one of the airplanes after Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan, the press service of the airlines told Armenpress.
On June 29 ‘A. BABAJANYAN’ Boeing 777 aircraft arrived in Aeroflot's aircraft fleet.
The decision was made based on the application sent by the Arno Babajanyan International Memorial Foundation to the Russian Minister of Transport.
