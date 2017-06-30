It’s impossible to reach any agreement or make decision without participation of Artsakh side, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. It is impossible to reach any agreement or make a decision over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement without the participation of the Artsakh side, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in response to Tsarukyan faction MP Ararat Zurabyan’s question during the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report, reports Armenpress.

The FM said this is enshrined in all negotiation documents that are maintained in the OSCE Office in Vienna.

“One day all these documents will be released and you will see that it is mentioned in all of them that the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh must take part in the development of peace agreement and negotiations. This has been agreed by the three Co-Chairing countries. It is impossible to reach any agreement or make a decision without the Artsakh side”, Nalbandian said.