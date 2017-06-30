Foreign Minister says St. Petersburg and Vienna agreements are result of Armenian diplomats’ work

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian considers productive the work of Armenian Ambassadors in foreign countries, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report, FM Nalbandian, commenting on the question of Tsarukyan faction secretary Vahe Enfiajyan about the effectiveness of Armenian diplomats’ work, said the Embassies are working effectively, if there are shortcomings, the Armenian Foreign Ministry applies to the country’s top leadership and respective decisions are being made.

As an example of effective work of Armenian diplomats, the FM mentioned the results of meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg over the Artsakh issue. “The decisions made in Vienna and St. Petersburg were in accordance with what the President of Armenia was saying before their launch. You think we got it from the air? No, it is the work of our diplomats. We have said this, but not Aliyev or Azerbaijani leadership. Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs say this”, he said.

Asked why the works of each Embassy are not being publicly released, Edward Nalbandian said no country does it, even if the Ambassador made a mistake in his/her work. He said the Ambassadors’ activities are not publicly discussed aimed at not putting his/her work under danger.