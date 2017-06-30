FM Nalbandian assures there are no problems in Armenian-Georgian relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian assures that there are no problems in the Armenian-Georgian relations, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report, RPA faction MP Shirak Torosyan said there is a need to attach new importance to the Armenian-Georgain relations and asked the FM what steps are being taken on this path. “Armenia attaches importance to the relations with Georgia and takes steps to develop the relations with that country on that path”, the FM said.

MP Shirak Torosyan said the Armenian-Georgian relations received a content meaning now. According to him, situation changes, and Armenia needs to build new relations with Georgia, by focusing on two key issues: protection of the rights of Armenians of Georgia and the Armenian-Georgian common regional interests.

In response FM Nalbandian said changing the relations is not a result of a day or a year, they are result of consistent policy. “We have repeatedly said, and I will repeat again that there are no problems, there are issues which is normal between neighboring countries. They are numerous and we solve them in a constructive manner”, Edward Nalbandian said.