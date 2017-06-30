Armenian foreign ministry returns 304,8 million drams in savings to budget

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The 2016 budget execution of the Armenian foreign ministry amounted 97,9%, FM Edward Nalbandian said during parliamentary committee discussions of the budget execution.

“304,8 million drams was returned to the budget as result of savings”, he said.

The FM added that the ministry’s debt to international organizations in 2016 amounted 2 billion 420 million 167 thousand drams.

“Not only do we pay the yearly membership fees, but also repay the accumulated debt of the previous years, which we have from back in 1998. 9 years ago the debt was 9 million 200 thousand dollars, while now it has decreased by around five times”, the minister said.

Under the 2016 budget, the foreign ministry received a total of 14,4 billion drams and implemented 19 programs with the resources.

Nearly 9,6 billion drams amounted the maintenance costs of embassies and representations, 2 billion 154 million drams amounted the membership costs in international organizations, and 1 billion 231 million drams amounted the ministry’s staff maintenance costs.